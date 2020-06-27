Mouthpieces prove TN political parties are breaking social distancing rules

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as leaders of various Tamil Nadu political parties have been urging the common public to follow social distancing, their cadres have been found to throw social distancing norms to the wind during party events. The photos carried in the newspapers owned by some of these parties prove that the accusation is legit.

An article in the DMK’s party organ Murasoli recently criticised the state government for failing to maintain social distancing by publishing photos of crowded markets and government events where social distancing was not followed. Ironically, in photographs of DMK party events in the same publication, cadres are found giving social distancing a miss although they were seen wearing masks.

Likewise, the “Puratchi Thalaivi Namadhu Amma '', the mouthpiece of the ruling AIADMK published a large number of photos of party events and government programmes. In most of these, cadres are found not adhering to the social distancing norms. In some cases, even Ministers failed to maintain distance from the public.

The scene remains the same when it comes to events of Congress party, AMMK and CPM too. Leaders of all these parties have been preaching about the importance of social distancing and wearing masks to curb the spread of Covid-19. But, their followers and second-rung leaders don't seem to be paying any attention to their calls for caution.

GK Murali, state general secretary of TNCC farmers wing, told Express, “First of all, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami opened the Mettur dam along with 69 persons, I counted the heads on the next day when the photo of the event was published in the newspapers. He is the first person of the state who should follow his own words of social distancing. Even the Chief Minister didn’t follow his government’s guidelines, how can you expect Congressmen to follow the guidelines?"

"We tried our level best to follow the guidelines. Sometimes, it has failed unintentionally. We will take steps to follow the social distancing in upcoming events,” he added.

When Express tried to elicit the response from the other party functionaries over the skipping of social distancing in the party events they refused to comment.

Check out some of the photos published in party mouthpieces here:



AIADMK





DMK

CONGRESS



CPM





AMMK