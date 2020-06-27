STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on complete lockdown across TN after consulting health experts on June 29: CM Palaniswami

'We have a meeting with health experts on June 29th in Chennai. After listening to their suggestions and getting guidelines from the central government, we will decide on that,' the CM said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

TIRUCHY: Decision on implementing complete lockdown across the state will be taken after conducting consultation meeting with the health experts on Monday in Chennai, informed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“We have a meeting with health experts on June 29th in Chennai. After listening to their suggestions and getting guidelines from the central government, we will decide on that,” the CM told reporters in Tiruchy where he conducted a series of review meetings at the collectorate regarding COVID preventive measures, industrial developments and also the PWD ongoing projects.

Responding to another query whether an all party meeting could be held, he said: “We are acting on the advice of the WHO, union health ministry, ICMR and health experts. There is no need for convening an all party meeting and listening to political parties. The COVID could be contained only when a medicine is found. We cannot fix a time frame on when the pandemic could be controlled.”

"While COVID death count has drastically risen across the world. Even the developed countries are grappling with the virus. However, the TN government has taken utmost efforts to prevent deaths and have the situation under the control by implementing stringent measures," the CM added when asked about preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

Later, he also inspected the ongoing barrage construction works across Kollidam in M Mukkombu and said that Tamil Nadu government has been facing severe revenue loss due to the ongoing lockdown.

“In past two months, the state government has suffered more than Rs 35, 000 crores of revenue loss. On an average, the government is facing a loss of Rs. 14, 000 crores in a month. If the situation continues, it is estimated that this year may see the revenue deficit of Rs. 87, 000 crores,” he explained. 

Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID 19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases
