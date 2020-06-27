STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internet cafes make money off e-pass applications

With the government making e-passes mandatory for inter-district movements, several internet cafes and mobile shops are offering assistance in submitting applications for the pass.

Published: 27th June 2020

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the government making e-passes mandatory for inter-district movements, several internet cafes and mobile shops are offering assistance in submitting applications for the pass. They are charging anything from Rs 70 to Rs 150 for an application. Many cafe and shop owners said they have been forced to charge high amounts as business has slumped in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown.

"Nowadays, I am not getting many customers, so I am charging Rs 70 to submit  e-pass applications as I am not in a position to offer the service at a low price. The applications are providing us with a source of much-needed income," said Nagoor Meeran, who runs an internet cafe near Tiruchy railway station.

The owner of an internet cafe near Central bus stand said, "Earlier, we used to charge Rs 30 to 40 for exam and other applications. We are no longer getting such customers, so we are charging Rs 150 for e-pass applications. If more people visit the cafe to browse the internet, we would be able to charge less for the applications. However, because of coronavirus, we are not getting many customers."

Owners of mobile shops offering the same service claimed e-pass applications would not make up for lost business. "Only a few people are approaching internet cafes or small mobile shops for the applications and most are senior citizens. Most of these centres may get a maximum of five such applications a day. Even if we charge Rs 70 or Rs 150, it does not mean that we are making huge profits. None of us would charge so much if business was as before the pandemic. Corona has changed the situation," said S Krishna, who runs a small mobile shop in the city.

