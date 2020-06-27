STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police brutality is endemic: Madras High Court on custodial death

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi said that due to the stress caused by the Covid-19 crisis, the police seem to be overreacting to situations. 

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hearing a suo motu petition on the alleged custodial death of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that police brutality has become endemic these days. The court suggested psychological counselling for the police personnel so that they could “handle such situations calmly”.

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi said that due to the stress caused by the Covid-19 crisis, the police seem to be overreacting to situations. “The government should come up with ideas to alleviate work stress of the police personnel.

It should give psychological counselling to police personnel so that they and their family members can handle situations calmly and firmly.” The Bench also recorded the submissions of Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian that the Director General of Police (DGP), pursuant to observations of the court in an earlier hearing, issued a circular on Thursday containing Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by all police personnel in the State during lockdown. 

He added that the DGP had spoken to the Chief Secretary on forming a high-level committee to frame further guidelines. During the hearing, the judges also took cognisance of the injuries sustained by another inmate while at Kovilpatti sub-jail.

AIADMK’s solatium to family
After promising justice, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam granted a solatium of  Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the AIADMK to the bereaved family.

