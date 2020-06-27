STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to continue till July 2: CM V Narayanaswamy

Elaborating on the decision to extend the lockdown, Narayanaswamy said that any further call on the issue will be taken based guidelines the Centre releases on June 30.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Puducherry will continue till July 2 in view of rising cases, said CM V Narayanaswamy, also adding that at least 40 doctors, 60 nurses and over 200 para medical staff will be hired to tackle the crisis and improve the UT's medical infrastructure.

It has been decided to seek the support of the private medical colleges to run a third shift in rural hospitals. Steps are also being taken to purchase medical equipment for which the fund would be released from the chief minister's COVID relief fund, the CM added.

The decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government would also play a key role in this, he said.

Meanwhile, the CMO has been shut for two days after a staffer tested positive for the virus.

The manis an assistant to OSD to the Chief Minister.

This is the second positive case in the Legislative Assembly complex after staff working in the office of the council of ministers had tested positive earlier.

