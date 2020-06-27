STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village named after its pest problems

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Vandupuram is not a name you would like to flaunt in your postal address. But, residents of 66-Feet road in Bharathipuram have to live with it for no fault of theirs. The Tamil Nadu Warehouse Corporation (TNWC) is the one that should take the blame, the residents say. They claim that the corporation’s poor upkeep of the rice granary in the vicinity has been unleashing pests to their locality. Hence, the pejorative name of the locality.

For close to a decade, the real estate value in Bharathipuram has been declining, primarily due to vandu or pests. Owing to the pests favouring rice, the area is a favourite haunt of rice weevil and beetles. With pests swooping down on the locality, the quality of the rice stored at the warehouse is anybody’s guess. 

Venkateshan, a resident of Bharathipuram for over 10 years, tells TNIE: "We have been waging a war to rid the locality of the warehouse for a decade now. During summers, storing grains is an open invitation to pests. Even while eating, insects constantly fall into our food."

Another facet of the insect menace is bites. Murali, a local resident, says his granddaughter was stung by an insect, leading to skin infection.

While TNWC has largely ignored the pleas, a senior agriculture officer paints an ominous picture. "The rice weevil is a pest that is truly unmanageable, primarily because an insect can lay as much as four to five eggs per day for a period of five months every year. During this period, it is impossible to control the pests. The only control measure known is to dispose of the spoiled grains in the granaries," the official said. A cross-section of residents has petitioned the 1077 helpline to get 'Nothing can be done' reply.

Collector S Malarvizhi, when made aware of the issue, assured immediate action.

Comments

