Custodial death: There are pending cases against the two suspects

By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The police sub inspectors Balakrishnan (38) and Ragu Ganesh (44) who are suspected behind the alleged custodial death of two traders Jeyaraj and Beniks, have no dearth of controversies. Both have a history of being summoned by the State Human Rights Commission in the past.

It may be noted that the complainant J Selvarani, wife of deceased P Jeyaraj, in a petition seeking justice, had noted that the duo had tortured over 25 persons in Sathankulam in the pretext of inquiry. According to sources, sub-inspector Balakrishnan was summoned by State Human Rights Commission in 2013 following a complaint by one N Vaiyapuri alias Mani against the inspector.

Mani said that he was beaten severely for a traffic violation case. The complainant had demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation since he could not move around for work. Later, Mani withdrew the complaint, after the SI requested him privately and assured him of medical expenses. In another incident in 2017, Tirunelveli DIG transferred sub-inspector Balakrishnan from Panagudi station in Tirunelveli district after he abused a woman over phone.

Similarly, the duo Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan were summoned by SHRC based on a complaint given by a christian preacher one D Lazarus Barnabas of Palaniappapuram early this March and the inquiry is on hold due to lockdown. According to the complaint, the sub-inspectors duo had beaten up Lazarus and tore his shirts for preaching in a public place, without any inquiry. Lazarus told TNIE that he was injured badly and that he was bed ridden for one week.

Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission had also taken up the case and had lodged an inquiry against sub inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and subsequently ordered SP Arun Balagopalan and District Collector to investigate into the complaint and report to them within 14 days. The report is yet to be sent.

National Christian Council state coordinator CS Jebasing, who is providing legal support to the preacher told TNIE that the sub inspectors had requested to withdraw the complaint but as they refused to withdraw it, they were threatened.

Meanwhile, one Perumal, a relative of deceased S Mahendran (27) of south Peikulam had lodged a complaint with SP Arun Balagopalan, that Mahendran died after being interrogated by Balakrishnan and Ragu, on June 15. When asked, senior police official told TNIE that not all complaints at SHRC are deemed to be human rights violation. Only an inquiry will reveal the truth, actions will follow as per the outcome of the commissions report, he added. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates Forum has strongly condemned the officials involved in the custodial death at the Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi district on June 22 night.