Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy undergoes COVID-19 test after office personnel infected with virus

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today took the COVID-19 test after a second personnel in his office tested positive on Sunday. The staff was involved in serving tea to visitors in the Chief Minister’s office.

Earlier on Saturday, a clerk at the Chief Minister's Office had tested positive for the virus following which the office was shut down for two days and disinfected.

The CM subjected himself to the test after the father of his security personnel was also infected with COVID-19.

On the advice of the Health department, he went to the ESI hospital here where a medical team conducted the test on him.

As many as 38 staff members of the Chief Minister's Office also took the test along with him today.

All the security personnel including watch and ward of the Legislative Assembly has undergone tests for the virus. The results will be available on Monday .

Meanwhile the Chief minister has been advised to home quarantine.