STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy undergoes COVID-19 test after office personnel infected with virus

Earlier on Saturday, a clerk at the Chief Minister's Office had tested positive for the virus following which the office was shut down for two days and disinfected.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today took the COVID-19 test after a second personnel in his office tested positive on Sunday. The staff was involved in serving tea to visitors in the Chief Minister’s office.

Earlier on Saturday, a clerk at the Chief Minister's Office had tested positive for the virus following which the office was shut down for two days and disinfected.

The CM subjected himself to the test after the father of his security personnel was also infected with COVID-19.

On the advice of the Health department, he went to the ESI hospital here where a medical team conducted the test on him.

As many as 38 staff members of the Chief Minister's Office also took the test along with him today.

All the security personnel including watch and ward of the Legislative Assembly has undergone tests for the virus. The results will be available on Monday .

Meanwhile the Chief minister has been advised to home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Pondy cm covid test COVID 19 Coronavirus Pondicherry cm covid
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp