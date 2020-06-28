STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Retired cop dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry; 29 fresh cases reported

Active cases in Union Territory stood at 385 with the discharge of 252 patients and death of 11 people so far.

Published: 28th June 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers, who carried a dead body waiting outside ESI hospital, while doctors conduct coronavirus test on the corpse. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Active cases in Union Territory stood at 385 with the discharge of 252 patients and death of 11 people (Representational Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 61-year-old retired constable died of COVID-19 at JIPMER while 29 fresh cases were reported. The total number of cases rose to 648 and deaths to 11 in the Union Territory. Releasing this information on Sunday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said that while 28 new cases are from Puducherry region, one is in Yanam region.

Presently 385 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 347 are in Puducherry region (209 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 97 at JIPMER and 37 in COVID care centres ) and 35 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and one in Mahe GH two cases each are in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH. 

In all 252 patients have been discharged after recovery including 31 patients on Saturday.

Till now 15225 samples have been tested, of which 14380 have been negative and the test results of 191 are awaited. The test results on Sunday have found 29 cases to be positive out of the 512 samples, which is 5.7 per cent.




 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp