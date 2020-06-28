Retired cop dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry; 29 fresh cases reported

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 61-year-old retired constable died of COVID-19 at JIPMER while 29 fresh cases were reported. The total number of cases rose to 648 and deaths to 11 in the Union Territory. Releasing this information on Sunday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said that while 28 new cases are from Puducherry region, one is in Yanam region.

Presently 385 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 347 are in Puducherry region (209 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 97 at JIPMER and 37 in COVID care centres ) and 35 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and one in Mahe GH two cases each are in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH.

In all 252 patients have been discharged after recovery including 31 patients on Saturday.

Till now 15225 samples have been tested, of which 14380 have been negative and the test results of 191 are awaited. The test results on Sunday have found 29 cases to be positive out of the 512 samples, which is 5.7 per cent.







