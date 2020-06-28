STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sub-Inspector, Constable booked for alleged custodial death of 25-year-old youth in TN's Tenkasi

The victim had told his father and the doctors that the accused cops had severely beaten him on his hand, leg, back and penis.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

custodial death

Police talking to Veerakeralampudur people who had blocked the Surandai - Alangulam road after the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old youth. (Photo | Express)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Veerakeralampudur police registered a case against a Sub-Inspector (SI) and constable under section 174 (3) of Cr.PC. for allegedly beating a 25-year-old youth in their custody to death, here on Sunday.

This case has been registered after about 200 people of Veerakeralampudur staged a protest against the police by blocking the Surandai - Alangulam road on Saturday night as the victim Kumaresan, who was under treatment for 15 days at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), died. In his petition to the Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, the victim’s father Navaneethakrishnan said that Kumaresan told him and the doctors that the accused persons, SI Chandrasekar and constable Kumar, had severely beaten him on his hand, leg, back and penis on May 10.

“My son Kumaresan is an autorickshaw driver. Myself and Kumaresan were called to the Veerakeralampudur police station on May 8 for an inquiry in a land issue. During the inquiry, Chandrasekar beat my son on his cheek repeatedly in front of me with speaking in a filthy language. Since Kumaresan asked Chandrasekar why he was beating him up when he had done nothing wrong, the SI warned my son of consequences for raising a question with him and sent out from the station,” Navaneethakrishnan told the TNIE.

He added that Chandrasekar again took his son who was standing near the autorickshaw stand on May 10 under his custody. “As the SI snatched away Kumaresan’s cell phone, the latter found no way but to go to the station to get back his cell phone. But, Kumaresan was severely beaten up by Chandrasekar and Kumar at the police station and sent home threatening that he would be lodged under the Goondas Act if he would reveal the police beatings to anyone,” he said.

“After this incident, his health condition started worsening gradually. He often vomited blood and reported chest pain. We took him for treatment to the Government Hospitals in Veerakeralampudur and Tenkasi and a private hospital in Surandai before we admitted him in TvMCH. Even before my son’s death, I submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi to take stern action against the cops who beat my son under custody,” said Navaneethakrishnan when he was waiting to receive his son’s body at the mortuary of TvMCH.

When contacted by TNIE, Suguna Singh said that he had demanded the doctors to record video footage of postmortem of Kumaresan to find out the truth behind his death. “Navaneethakrishnan says his son was beaten by the police about 47 days ago. We have to wait for the postmortem report to know the reason behind the death of Kumaresan. I am ready to act against anyone who is found guilty,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu custodial death Tenkasi custodial death
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp