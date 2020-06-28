Tamil Nadu government will transfer Sathankulam custodial deaths case to CBI: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that the probe in custodial deaths of the father-son duo in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district will be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that due to issue in closing the mobile phone shop owned by Jayaraj and his son Beniks at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi, the police registered cases against the duo and lodged them at Kovilpatti sub-jail. the duo died in Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance in the incident. The State Government has decided to transfer this case to CBI. While the case is scheduled to come up for hearing in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the government will explain about this decision and only after getting the court's approval, it will be handed over to the CBI, he added.

"We have already instructed the police to handle the general public and traders delicately. In case of a problem, a case should be filed before taking any action. We have also told the police to not disturb the general public unnecessarily," CM said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made this announcement during an inspection of the construction works of Advanced Institute for Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS) at Kottu Road near Thalaivasal in Salem. The project is taking place at an estimated cost of Rs 1,023 crore on 1,100 acres.

Replying to a query about lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu, CM said, "After the meeting with the medical experts' team on Monday, State government will take a decision about extending lockdown in the State, based on its recommendations."