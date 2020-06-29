STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

11 commercial staff at railway parcel booking offices transferred

According to sources, the issue began when a prominent Tamil magazine booked a parcel on Chennai - Ernakulam parcel train to its Coimbatore and Erode offices.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a Tamil magazine exposed malpractice involving unauthorised booking agents, RPF and commercial staff in parcel booking at the Central Railway Station, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has reshuffled the booking staff in the Central station and a few other stations.

Based on the recommendation of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, divisional personal department has issued orders transferring six commercial supervisors and five chief commercial clerks, including four from the Central Station, to other stations with immediate effect.

According to sources, the issue began when a prominent Tamil magazine booked a parcel on Chennai - Ernakulam parcel train to its Coimbatore and Erode offices. However, the magazine offices did not receive the consignment the next day. When the media staff visited the Central Station, they found the magazines lying strewn across the platform.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the media house, the department conducted an inquiry during which it came to light that 30 minutes before the train’s departure, an unauthorised agent had broken open the parcel van, unloaded the magazine consignment and loaded a fish box. The magazines, which were taken out of the parcel van, were thrown on the platform. 

The agent had allegedly carried out the changes in presence of RPF personnel and parcel booking staff.
As per railway manual, parcel goods, once sealed in the presence of RPF personnel and commercial clerks, should not broken or opened. The RPF should be informed through a memo about the contents of the parcel.

“While parcel booking normally stops hours before the departure of trains, it is not clear how the parcel was booked without the knowledge of the commercial staff,” an official said.  The GRP arrested the unauthorised agent and remanded him to judicial custody. Two railway staffers, who were initially placed under suspension, are said to have been reinstated following the intervention of a railway employees union.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Railway Station Indian Railways
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp