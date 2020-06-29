STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on Tamil Nadu lockdown extension today

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a decision on extending the lockdown in the State would be taken on Monday after holding discussions with experts from the medical field.

A police officer rests on the pavement. (Photo| EPS/ madhav K)

By Express News Service

Addressing media persons, Palaniswami said compared to the other States, Tamil Nadu ranks number one in conducting Covid-19 tests. “Due to the steps taken by the government, death rate is less in Tamil Nadu when compared to the other States. 

When asked about the Opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin’s comment that he was not playing politics in COVID-19 issue, Palaniswami said, “If not politics, what is he doing. Had he issued any statement regarding how the virus is spreading and how it could be controlled. He comes out of his house once in a while and acts like providing relief materials to the public.

CM Palaniswami reviews construction works of the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Talaivasal in Salem on Sunday

But, we are not like that. Besides me, the deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs and local body representatives, are all working to save people from this virus.” The Chief Minister said only 391 persons from Salem have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Salem.  “Among them, 213 are other State returnees. As many as 818 persons have been tested positive in Salem district.

Now total active cases in the district are 437. As many as 379 persons recovered and were discharged. Two patients died of Covid-19,” he said.  When asked about Cooperative Banks coming under the control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Palaniswami said that they have taken control of only urban cooperative banks and not the other banks. 

Project works inspected
Palaniswami inspected the construction works of Advanced Institute for Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS) at Kottu Road near Thalaivasal here. The institute that is coming up at 1,102 acres of land is worth Rs 1,022 crore. 

Later speaking to media, the Chief Minister said that as part of the first phase, a veterinary medical college and research centre, which will be Asia’s biggest veterinary park,will be built at a cost of  Rs 81.22 crore. 
A foundation stone was also laid to replace pipelines of Attur-Narasingapuram dedicated water supply scheme cost. The project is worth Rs 19.17 crore. “After the works are completed, people will get adequate drinking water,” he added.

Govt not listening to suggestions: DMK
Chennai: In a video message on Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin said that the government was not listening to suggestions to combat Covid-19. “I have suggested various measures to the CM. Various experts have also spoken with me and I have conveyed their suggestions to the government. But, the CM didn’t heed to my suggestions,” he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp