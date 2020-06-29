STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former TN MP assaults cop at toll plaza, gets slapped in return in viral video

On Monday, Salem city police registered a case against ex-MP Arjunan under two sections of the Indian Penal Code

Published: 29th June 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former TN MP K Arjunan assaults cop at toll plaza on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway near Karuppur in Salem.

Former TN MP K Arjunan assaults cop at toll plaza on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway near Karuppur in Salem. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a shocking incident late on Sunday night, former MP K Arjunan was caught on camera assaulting a policeman on duty at a toll plaza on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway near Karuppur in Salem. In the video of the incident which went viral, the police officer was also seen slapping the former MP.

On Sunday night, the former DMK MP K Arjunan (now in the AIADMK) was returning to his home in Alagapuram in Salem city from his farm in Omalur. When Arjunan tried to cross the Karuppur toll plaza near Salem, city police officials on duty there intercepted his car and asked him to show his identity card.

The former MP then picked up a quarrel with police officials. He abused the cops and even pushed and kicked them. Then the police official also slapped the MP.

The entire incident happened in front of a sizable crowd. Onlookers pacified the MP and police official. Later, the MP left the place in his car.

On Monday, Salem city police registered a case against Arjunan under two sections: 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.

When contacted, Arjunan said, “The police have edited the video. They stopped a local vehicle unnecessarily. I told them that I am a former MP and former MLA. Despite that, they asked me to step out of the vehicle and answer them. This created the quarrel and a police officer Ramesh started to attack me.”

"I have got a medical certificate and will be lodging a complaint against the police officer who assaulted me," Arjunan added.

Arjunan was an MP from Dharmapuri when he was in the DMK, an MLA from Tharamangalam in Salem district when he was in the AIADMK (J) and an MLA from Veerapandi when he was in the AIADMK.

Salem City Police Commissioner T Senthilkumar was not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Arjunan Salem-Bengaluru highway
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp