STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New headache for COVID-19 warriors as people take swab tests after giving fake addresses

Officials say they are facing difficulties in identifying and isolating at least 40 per cent of the cases as patients fear social stigma and isolation

Published: 29th June 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Test

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the midst of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tiruchy City Corporation faces a new challenge with many patients who test positive providing fake contact information. Officials say they are facing difficulties in identifying and isolating at least 40 per cent of the cases as patients fear social stigma and isolation.

Tiruchy district has been witnessing a steady rise in cases for the last few days. With the majority of these cases within the city limits, the civic body has been taking several initiatives including implementation of containment zones and contact tracing.

People who undertake swab tests at the government hospital are requested to write down their residential address and mobile number in a form. These are the only contact details available with the hospital for people who give samples.

"During testing, these patients write addresses very vaguely but give correct mobile numbers. As a result, we are able to call the patient as soon as the test result arrives and ask for their detailed address so they can be transferred to the hospital. Several patients intentionally give wrong addresses and delay their isolation," said an official involved with the civic body's COVID team.

Citing an example of a patient in Ariyamangalam zone on June 27, the official said, "When we called the patient, he said that he was at home. However, when we visited his house, the doors were locked and there was no one present there. After that, using the police and information from the neighbourhood, we traced him after four hours at another house 1 km away and transferred him to the hospital."

Similarly, in a case at K Abishekapuram, officials had to wait for more than two hours around the patient's house as he left the premises expecting their arrival.

"The patient after giving all the information about his location, disappeared from the neighbourhood. Only after two hours, expecting that we would have left, he arrived. It was only then that we got hold of him and took him to the hospital immediately. They do not understand that they are putting other people at risk," said another official co-ordinating the tracing at the K Abishekapuram ward.

Speaking on the issue, S Sivasubramaniam, Commissioner, Tiruchy City Corporation, said, "We are looking at this issue seriously. To avoid these delaying tactics by the public, we have proposed to collect Aadhaar details at the time of testing. We request the public to co-ordinate with the civic body to fight the pandemic."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruchy COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp