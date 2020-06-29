STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai man, a tireless worker who dedicated his life to his family

Manikandan described his father as a man who had worked tirelessly from the age of 16 till his death at 70.

Published: 29th June 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mask, coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Manikandan* has big shoes to fill. With his father Raja’s* death due to Covid-19, the responsibility to continue the family business he had nurtured for 25 years falls on him. 

“We are at a loss. The man who dedicated his entire life to his family died just a week after testing," said Manikandan.

Manikandan described his father as a man who had worked tirelessly from the age of 16 till his death at 70. “He ventured into business (textile and grocery) with his brothers. He had only finished Class 9 when he started working,” Manikandan said. 

ALSO READ: Giving a face to the statistics - Tamil Nadu's 1000 COVID deaths

Nothing but hard work and discipline brought him success and stability. Eventually, he was able to start his own grocery store. "From early in the morning till late into the night, I have seen him working or engaged in some business activity," Manikandan said.

“He was a calm person and told us to work hard. One day we would reap the benefits, he would say.”

A teetotaller and non-smoker, Raja did not have any other illnesses. He had planned to expand the family business, currently in Tiruvannamalai town, but then tested positive on June 10. 

“He had developed a fever. It remains unknown to us how he had contracted the virus. On June 18, we were told that he had died at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital,” Manikandan said. 

With the responsibility of the business now his, Manikandan hopes to emulate his father’s discipline and work ethic to ensure the family’s stability and success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 deaths
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp