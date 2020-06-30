27 new cops for Sathankulam police station

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Super-intendent of Police, Arun Balagopalan, has appointed 27 new police personnel to Sathankulam police station on Monday. Transfer orders for the same with immediate effect were issued on Monday. The action came hours after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed the Sathankulam policemen for not cooperating with the Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate.