60 more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu as tally crosses 90,000 mark with 3,943 new cases

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90,000 mark with 3,943 more people testing positive on Tuesday. The state also reported 60 deaths taking the toll to 1,201.

Chennai alone recorded 2,393 cases, the highest single day tally, increasing its tally to 58,327. The city also reported 42 deaths taking the toll to 888.

Chengalpattu recorded 160 cases, Kancheepuram 90 and Tiruvallur 153 cases. Vellore and Tiruvannamalai confirmed 70 and 16 cases respectively. Madurai which has been put under lockdown continues to see a spike in cases. The district reported 246 indigenous and 11 imported cases on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 16 deaths were reported in private hospitals and 44 in government hospitals.

Among the deceased, three had no comorbidities. One was a 48-year-old man from Chennai admitted on 25 June in a private hospital with complaints of fever and cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for one day. He died on 30 June due to severe acute respiratory infection and bilateral bronchopneumonia.

Another is a 61-year-old man from Chengalpattu who died on the same day of admission. He was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital on 25 June. The patient died due to respiratory failure.

The third is a 48-year-old man from Karur admitted on 27 June to the Karur Medical College and Hospital. The patient died on 29 June due to ARDS, respiratory failure and pneumonia.

The deceased were in the age group of 35 to 95 years. The state also tested 30,242 samples and 30,053 people. Further, 2,325 people were discharged following treatment, the media bulletin added.

A total of 50,074 people have been discharged following treatment so far. The testing labs in the state have also been increased to 90, of which 47 are government labs and 43 private.