STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Madurai to continue with curbs till July 5: Tamil Nadu government

For travel within a district, e-pass will not be needed though it was necessary for inter-district and inter-state travel.

Published: 30th June 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said on Monday.

Government and private bus transport services, now allowed within districts barring Chennai, its nearby areas and Madurai would cease to be operational from July 1 to 15, the government said.

For travel within a district, e-pass will not be needed though it was necessary for inter-district and inter-state travel, an official release here said.

On all the four Sundays in July, intense lockdown will be in force across Tamil Nadu and only health care services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will be functional.

While restrictions for Chennai, Madurai and other nearby areas of these two cities would ease from July 6, in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the current relaxations and curbs shall continue to be in force till July 31.

With easing of norms from July 6, the relaxations previously available for Chennai and Madurai, including extended business hours for outlets selling essentials, will come into force again and be in place till July 31.

International air travel, inter-state bus transport, metro and suburban rails, social gatherings, political, cultural, entertainment and sporting events and processions are all banned, the government said, adding graded relaxations would be announced based on the virus transmission rates.

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Worship would however be allowed in villages by following norms, including social distancing.

For gatherings related to weddings and deaths, more than 50 people should not assemble.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes will not be allowed, an official release said.

An expert panel, set up to advise government on tackling COVID-19, in a consultative meeting today chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, said public transport had contributed to a rise in transmission in several districts.

Tamil Nadu's tally of virus cases stood at 86,224 while Chennai's share was 55,969 and fresh cases continued to surge with 3,949 cases on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Chennai Lockdown Madurai Lockdown Madurai coronavirus Chennai coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp