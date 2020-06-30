STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial deaths: ADSP and DSP transferred for intimidating JM; abusive cop suspended

The decision was taken after the trio made disparaging remarks against the Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan and prevented him from proceeding the inquiry. 

An obituary poster condoling the death of two traders at Udangudi | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After being pulled by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopalan transferred Additional Superintendent of Police D Kumar and DSP C Prathapan while ordered the suspension of police constable Maharajan. The district administration had appointed a Tahsildar in order to bring the police station under the control of revenue, abiding by the High Court directions.

Social Security Scheme Tahsildar Chendur Rajan had been appointed to take control of the Sathankulam police station. "He will provide all necessary documents and records requisite by the magistrate", said a senior revenue official.

Registrar of High Court was told on Monday, that the Sathankulam policemen were taking video of the magisterial proceedings in the very presence of the Kumar and Prathaban. The policemen were not giving records of the station to the magistrate and a constable Maharajan went a step ahead to disparaging remark in Tamil that he could not do anything against him. 

The Madurai Bench on Monday had also observed that unless the two police officers and other cops are transferred, it will be difficult for free and fair investigation and inquiry. 

The court moved criminal contempt motion against the police officers under section 15(1) r/w section 2C of the contempt of courts act, 1973 against the three and subsequently directed court registrar (Judicial) to register a suo-motu criminal contempt case in the Sathankulam incident. The court also pulled Thoothukudi SP and Tirunelveli Range DIG and ordered to accompany the Additional Advocate General on Tuesday.

As the court had viewed the incidents seriously, SP Arun Balagopalan ordered the transfer of police officers Kumar and Prathaban, who are placed under waiting list, while suspending police constable Maharajan pending inquiry.

The development comes after Madurai Bench of Madras High Court slammed the trio of hindering the magisterial probe into the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Beniks. 

New police personnel appointed to Sathankulam station
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan appointed 27 new police personnel to Sathankulam police station on Monday. Transfer orders for the same with immediate effect were issued on Monday. The action came hours after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed the Sathankulam policemen for not cooperating with the Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate for the judicial inquiry.

Over 17 personnel, including a special sub-inspector, seven head constables, a woman head constable, six police constables and two women police constables, who all worked in various police stations have been transferred to Sathankulam police station. The SP ordered all the respective inspectors to relieve them of duty immediately. In addition, 10 police personnel were transferred to Sathankulam police station from the Armed Reserve (AR).

On Sunday, two Sub-Inspectors -- T Manimaran and S Muthumari -- were transferred to Sathankulam police station from Kovilpatti East and Pudukottai police stations, respectively. In an order dated June 27, Tirunelveli DIG transferred F Bernar Xavier to Sathankulam from Vadasery police station of Kanniyakumari district. 

 

