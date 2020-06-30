STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Suspended cop's name found in attempt to murder FIR 

Sridhar's elder brother Mahendran's daughter-in-law Divya had lodged a complaint against her husband's family members mentioning they attempted to kill her by mixing poison with cold drinks.

By S Raja
THENI: Name of the Sathankulam former inspector, who is a suspect in the custodial death case of two traders -- Jayaraj and his son Beniks -- is found in an attempt to murder case registered at the Vaigai dam police station. The case is pending for a year in the Vaigai dam police station.

Sources said that as Sridhar's father was working at the Public Works Department- Vaigai dam, his entire family had shifted from Kerala to Pappinayakkanpalayam near Vaigai dam decades ago.

Meanwhile, Sridhar's elder brother Mahendran's daughter-in-law Divya lodged a complaint against her husband's family members. She mentioned that they demanded dowry and attempted to kill her by mixing poison with cold drinks.

Initially, the Vaigai Dam police made a delay in filing an FIR. Later, following the Andipatti court's direction, the police filed a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code in 2019 and a case was filed against seven persons. Inspector Sridhar's name was mentioned in sixth place in the FIR. Though the case was filed in 2019, an inquiry is pending.

A senior police officer told TNIE that due to family disputes, initially a case was filed against Divya's husband Dinesh Babu in 2019. Later, Divya filed a case against her husband's family members claiming that they reportedly tried to kill her.  

