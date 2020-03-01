World nations should explore 'Lemuria', urges TN minister K Pandiarajan

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A global-level excavation should be carried out in Lemuria (a hypothetical lost landmass) and the Tamil Nadu government has asked the Union government to take initiative in this regard, said Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan.

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil on Saturday, the minister said the sunken continent should be explored by the world nations. "The State government asked the Centre to explore Lemuria; it is also preparing a proposal for the ancient continent to be explored," he added.

On penalising the commercial establishments that do not have Tamil in their name boards, the minister said, "Measures are being taken to ensure all commercial establishments in the State have name boards in Tamil. Steps are on to increase the fine amount for not having name boards in Tamil."

On the proposed on-site museum at Adichanallur archaeological site, he said the foundation stone laying ceremony for the same would be conducted soon. Earlier, the minister was welcomed by Special Representative to Tamil Nadu Government at New Delhi N Thalaivai Sundaram, Collector Prashant M Wadnere and Superintendent of Police N Shreenath in Nagercoil.

The minister participated at the graduation ceremony of Nanjil Catholic College of Arts and Science in Kaliyakkavilai and conferred diploma certificates on students.