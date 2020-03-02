Misinformation about CAA spread: Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: No Indian citizen would be affected by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), however, the leaders of opposition parties, including DMK President M K Stalin, have been spreading misinformation, alleged BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

Taking a dig at Stalin, he said the DMK Chief was influenced by the late Jinnah’s soul. Rao said this in a procession, in the support of the Act, held from Parvathipuram to Kanniyakumari collectorate on Sunday evening. A large number of BJP cadre and CAA supporters participated in the procession, which concluded in front of the collectorate, followed by a meeting on the CAA.

District BJP President Dharmaraj presided over the meeting, in which former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP functionaries M R Gandhi, Vellore Ibrahim among others spoke. Terming Stalin’s claims ‘lies’, Rao claimed: “Muslims are safe here (India). The population of Muslims in India has grown over the last eight decades, but the population of Hindus, Christians, and other minority communities in Pakistan has gone down,” he claimed.