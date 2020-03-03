AR policeman shoots himself dead

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A 24-year-old policeman reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Thirupattur on Monday. According to police, V Yogeshwaran (24) from Arittapatti in Madurai's Melur was attached with the Sivaganga AR police and was working as a guard at the Indian Bank on Madurai Main Road in Thirupattur. According to sources, he stayed with three other policemen in a room located above the bank building. On Monday, he did not turn up for his three-hour shift that starts from 6 am. When the bank manager went to the room around 10 am, he found the room locked from inside. When calls did not get an answer, the bank manager peeped into the room through the keyhole and found the man lying in a pool of blood. On information, the Thirupattur Town police rushed to the spot. "He shot himself on the head with his service rifle, loaded with two bullets. He died on the spot," said Thirupattur DSP Annadurai. There was no suicide note in the room, the DSP added. Sources said that his family was looking for a marital alliance for Yogeshwaran, who did not want to get married. He wanted his family to look for an alliance for his brother, who was recently divorced, instead of looking for an alliance for him. However, police are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide. His Body was shifted to government Sivaganga medical college and hospital for postmortem examination.

According to sources, Yogeshwaran is one of the three police personnel who reportedly committed suicide on Monday. The other two suicides were in Ulundurpettai and Thirukalukundram.