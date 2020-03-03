Dressed as Harichandran, folk artiste seeks officials to give a fresh lease of life to art

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The public grievance-redress meeting at Madurai collectorate this Monday morning started in a little different way. Dressed as the protagonist Harichandran from one of his plays Mayana Kandam, one MSP Kalaimani submitted a petition seeking measures for the welfare of folk artistes.

The petitioner had an eight-point charter seeking free transportation for Kalaimamani awardees, pension of Rs 5,000 for folk artistes who received Kalaimamani award and Rs 3,000 for other folk artistes. He also sought compensation for artistes when an untoward incident happens while at work, and subsidy for purchasing musical instruments, costumes and properties. Free housing for artistes and measures to save dying art forms was another demand in the petition.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalaimani, who is also a Kalaimamani awardee, said that he dressed as Harichandran to tell his story as a folk artiste. "I have been in this field for the last 55 years, and I have witnessed the once celebrated art forms dying a slow death. The State has implemented curfews to finish theatrical plays before 10 pm in the cities. But the 10 pm curfew does not work for our profession as the multiple-act plays go on for hours. It is also not profitable. The State should at least extend the curfew till 2 am," he added.