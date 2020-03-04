Four-month-old elephant calf stuck in pit rescued by TN Forest Department

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A four-month-old elephant calf was rescued by officials from the Forest Department near Thirumurthi Dam in Udumalaipet, on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Udumalaipet Forest Ranger N Dhanabalan said, “We received information from locals that an elephant calf was trapped in a pit near Thirumurthi Dam. We reached the spot and found that a four-month-old elephant had gotten its trunk stuck in a rock pit. It had bruises and injuries as well.”

The official stated that the calf had come along with its herd to consume water from the backwaters of the dam.

“After drinking water, the calf got it’s trunk stuck. We believe the elephants tried their best to rescue it. Even though the herd left the place, the mother remained with its baby. One of the villagers saw the elephant calf struggling and informed us,” he added.