Patients treated in verandah of PHC in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: Lack of space has forced officials of the additional Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yembal to place beds outside the centre. Nearly 200 patients visit the centre daily, but it lacks space and staff.

A PHC is supposed to have a minimum of six beds, three to four staff nurses and medical officers. The one in Yembal has two nurses. This, despite the fact the nearest government hospital is 20 km away. The PHC is the only option for locals in an emergency.

“We do not have enough wards. There is one labour room, scan room and a maternity ward. There is no space to place the remaining beds. We have one bed inside but use it for women who have just delivered, therefore, we keep it sterile. Four beds are placed in the waiting hall. We have three nurses now, one of whom has been transferred, leaving us with a vacancy of two nurses,” said Geethanjali, staff nurse.

Patients being treated outside is an appalling sight. However, residents say the situation used to be much worse. Yembal Development Group and Yembal Government School Former Students Association have been working to make this PHC a top-level hospital since the past two years.

“We were able to build a compound wall, provide an ultra scan machine, haematology analyser, ambulance, beds, UPS, ECG, BP monitor and sugar tester and put up tiles. We also pushed the government to build a maternity block and it would be inaugurated soon,” said Perinbanathan, lead coordinator of the groups. Pudukkottai Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Arjunkumar told TNIE staff nurse vacancies would be filled soon.