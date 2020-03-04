Home States Tamil Nadu

Patients treated in verandah of PHC in Pudukkottai

The PHC is the only option for locals in an emergency.

Published: 04th March 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Patients being treated outside is an appalling sight. However, residents say the situation used to be much worse.

Patients being treated outside is an appalling sight. However, residents say the situation used to be much worse.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Lack of space has forced officials of the additional Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yembal to place beds outside the centre. Nearly 200 patients visit the centre daily, but it lacks space and staff.

A PHC is supposed to have a minimum of six beds, three to four staff nurses and medical officers. The one in Yembal has two nurses. This, despite the fact the nearest government hospital is 20 km away. The PHC is the only option for locals in an emergency.

“We do not have enough wards. There is one labour room, scan room and a maternity ward. There is no space to place the remaining beds. We have one bed inside but use it for women who have just delivered, therefore, we keep it sterile. Four beds are placed in the waiting hall. We have three nurses now, one of whom has been transferred, leaving us with a vacancy of two nurses,” said Geethanjali, staff nurse.

Patients being treated outside is an appalling sight. However, residents say the situation used to be much worse. Yembal Development Group and Yembal Government School Former Students Association have been working to make this PHC a top-level hospital since the past two years.

“We were able to build a compound wall, provide an ultra scan machine, haematology analyser, ambulance, beds, UPS, ECG, BP monitor and sugar tester and put up tiles. We also pushed the government to build a maternity block and it would be inaugurated soon,” said Perinbanathan, lead coordinator of the groups. Pudukkottai Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Arjunkumar told TNIE staff nurse vacancies would be filled soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pudukkottai primary health centre Primary Health Centre
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp