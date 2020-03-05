After Rajinikanth, now Kamal Haasan meets Muslim leaders

By IANS

CHENNAI: After Rajinikanth, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan met leaders of Muslim organisations, here on Thursday, and said he would stand for the nation's sovereignty and unity of the people.

According to an MNM statement, Haasan said the protest should be peaceful and vigil should be maintained to prevent it from turning violent.

The members of different Muslim groups in Tamil Nadu and the Chennai chapter of the Malabar Muslim Association met Haasan on the advice of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Party President Mr @ikamalhaasan Meeting with Various Muslim Associations.#MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/7vFwSeW3CX — Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) March 5, 2020

The delegation thanked Haasan for filing in the Supreme Court the first case against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and appreciated his his continued opposition to the CAA.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) members met Rajinikanth and apprised him of issues Muslims would face due to the CAA, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS president, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.

Rajinikanth, who plans to join politics, had earlier said he would be the first person to raise voice even if a single Muslim was affected by the CAA. He also said the Centre might not withdraw the CAA as it was passed by Parliament and okayed by the Supreme Court.