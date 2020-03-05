Is this love? Stalker slits minor’s throat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a youngster is on the run after allegedly slitting the throat of a minor schoolgirl on Wednesday evening for turning down his love proposal. The girl was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College and her condition is said to be stable.

Police say Nityananthan (26) and the girl, a class-8 student, lived in the same building in Aminjikarai. They have been neighbours for the past six years. Nityananthan was working as a food vendor. Police, quoting the girl’s family, said he had proposed to her a few months back, and had been harassing her ever since she turned him down.

“On Wednesday evening, the girl returned from school and was alone at her first floor apartment when the suspect barged in and attacked her,” said the police. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and took her to the hospital. The suspect managed to escape in the melee. Suspecting he might have sexually assaulted her before the attack, police have also booked a case under POCSO Act against him. Nityananthan is absconding.