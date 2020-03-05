Masks and hand sanitisers part of shooting World Cup

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Don’t be surprised if you find N95 masks, hand sanitisers and a list of dos & don’ts as part of the kit during the shooting World Cup in New Delhi from March 15-26. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Rifle Association of India has decided to distribute these to ensure athletes are protected at all times.

The international shooting federation withdrew ranking points from the event on Wednesday but the NRAI is prepared to host the event. “We will host the event as per schedule,” NRAI president Raninder Singh told this daily. The minimum qualification standard attained by shooters at the event will however remain. India have already secured the maximum 15 quota places. Athletes are expected to land by March 10. The NRAI president also said that all precautions will be taken during the event.

“We will distribute masks to athletes and officials. There will be lists of dos and don’ts across the venue and hotels. We will try and organise skits by local university students to raise awareness,” Singh said.In Qatar, where the India table tennis players are playing, handshakes and high fives have given way to bows. Even most of the athletes prefer to stay in single rooms rather than share.