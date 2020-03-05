MG Motor India to add 15 more centers in Tamil Nadu: Senior official

By PTI

COIMBATORE: As part of a nationwide expansion plan, MG Motor India would add 15 more centres in Tamil Nadu in a few months, a top company official said on Thursday.

With the opening of a new showroom here, the company is operating eight centres in the state, with a plan to add 15 more, including in Madurai, MG Motor India's chief commercial officer Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

Tamil Nadu contributes eight to 10 per cent of the company's total sales and with the opening of more centres, it would sustain a similar sales percentage or cross the mark, he said. He said that the latest facility MG Coimbatore has already got 250 bookings for Hector.