Miscreants attack mosques in Coimbatore, security increased across city

The incidents came in retaliation to an attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night.

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday after two mosques came under attack here, following which security was beefed up, police said.

While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones being thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur.

The incidents came in retaliation to an alleged attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night, they said.

Madukkarai Anand, District Secretary of Hindu Munnani, was attacked by some unidentified people who came on bikes, while he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA dharna in the city around 10 PM on Wednesday.

A large posse of police were deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents, even as Anand was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

Investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, police said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani called for a one-day bandh on Friday in the district to protest the attack on its functionary and police inaction to nab the culprits.

Talking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani functionary Kadeswara Subramanian described it as an "organised" attack to incite violence.

He accused the DMK, Congress and Left parties of instigating the members of Muslim community to "take political advantage" and "indulge" in violence.

The Social Democratic Party of India petitioned the Police Commissioner, seeking to bring to book those involved in the attack on the mosques.

It also sought protection to all mosques in the district.

Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat in a release said some people who did not believe in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque.

The outfit urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property.

