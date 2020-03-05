Home States Tamil Nadu

Parched lakes will brim with water: CM

Mettur-Sarabanga Lift Irrigation project will be ready in 11 months, Palaniswami says

Published: 05th March 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers welcomed the Chief Minister during his visit to inaugurate Lift Irrigation project in Salem on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the Mettur-Sarabanga Lift Irrigation project at Iruppali near Edappadi in Salem District on Wednesday. “This function is a historic event. I have participated in many functions from 2011, the year in which I assumed office as a minister. But, participation in this function gives me more happiness. 

The project would be ready within 11 months, we will see parched lakes brimming with water in the 12th month,” Palaniswami said on the sidelines of the event. The Rs565-crore project is expected to divert surplus floodwater from Mettur Dam to the Sarabanga River in Salem, through lift irrigation technique.
The chief minister also laid foundation stones for new welfare schemes worth Rs28.82 crore and inaugurated 12 completed projects at a cost of Rs7.27 crore. He distributed welfare assistance to 5,889 persons.

