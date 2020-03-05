Water shortage: Amma water bottles sell like hotcakes

Jayakumar Madala By

TIRUCHY: With the city grappling with drinking water shortage, Amma water bottles have turned a lifesaver and temporary solution for denizens. The demand and sale of water bottles doubled in the last two days from the usual 400 to 500 bottles per day to 1,000 bottles per day, say coordinators of the outlets. The bottles sold like hot cakes in all the three Amma drinking water outlets in the city -- two in Central bus stand and one at Chathiram bus stand. “This is the cheapest alternative available in the market. We are just stocking up bottles for now,” said Ajay, a resident.

However, there was a shortage of stock due to fast-moving sales of bottles. “In the last two days, 100 trays were emptied. We have shut down the outlets for some time,” said a worker at Central bus stand.

Workers added that they were unsure how long the stock would last as the supply has been irregular for the last couple of months.

On the other hand, dealers supplying canned drinking waters are trying to sustain their livelihood by filling water from the units which have not been closed down. With the lack of venues, dealers complaint that they are unable to supply cans. “We are able to fill only 30-40 cans in a day, in the place of 100 cans.

The closure of units have put our livelihood at stake," said a water dealer.