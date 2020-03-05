‘Will hold talks with Telangana, AP CMs on my dream project’

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called the interlinking of Cauvery-Godavari rivers his “dream project” and said he would soon discuss modalities for its implementation with his Andhra Pradesh and Telangana counterparts. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Mettur-Sarabanga Lift Irrigation Project in Salem, Palaniswami said the Rs 64,000-crore river interlinking project would bring approximately 200 tmcft of water to the State. The Union government is in the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report.

Another river-linking project in pipeline: EPS

“Soon, discussions between the three are going to take place,” he said and emphasised about another river-linking project in the pipeline. “Cauvery-Gundar project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore for the benefit of southern Tamil Nadu,” he said. Palaniswami had announced Mettur-Sarabanga project in the Assembly in July last year.