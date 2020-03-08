Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman behind the wheel of change

Many an eyebrow was raised when N Jeyalakshmi took up the profession of corporation mini-lorry, transporting garbage bins in 1999 but now many have taken inspiration and applied for license.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

N Jeyalakshmi (Photo | EPS/ M Balamurugan)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over the years, women have made giant strides in empowering their lot. What was once considered out of reach is now settled firmly in their grasp. Driving was once such domain.
Back in 1999, many an eyebrow was raised when N Jeyalakshmi took up the profession of corporation mini-lorry, transporting garbage bins, in Tirunelveli corporation.

Ask Jeyalakshmi, who has been working in Thoothukudi corporation since 2004, she would say, it was her father who encouraged her and helped her get a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licence. Though Jeyalakshmi was offered clerical job by corporation officials many a time, she declined it as she said, she wanted to retire from the service as a driver.

"Many times, people had ridiculed my passion, for I drive a garbage vehicle. However, my husband always encourages me", she said.

Talking about her experience, Jeyalakshmi said that many women have drawn inspiration from her and that they all have taken driving license. "However, many end up driving Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) licence and do not take heavy licence as they believe women are meant for lighter jobs. It is my ambition to establish a driving school for women after retiring form the service so that many women could take up driving job," she said.

Now, Jeyalakshmi is not just the only driver in Thoothukudi corporation. Another woman driver,

Kottaiammal (36), is working on temporary basis under Swachh Bharat Mission scheme.

Kottaiammal, who drives a Tata Ace in the North Zone of Thoothukudi corporation, joined the civic body as a conservancy worker two years ago, and later got a licence to drive public vehicles.

She said that she took up the driving job with an aim to better her life as both her parents were also conservancy workers.

Sanitary Officer Hariganesh (North Zone) under whom Kottaiammal works, said that it was he who had asked Kottaiammal to get a 'badge' from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and now, she is a deserving candidate to get a driver's job.

She was appointed as driver for Tata Ace when the post fell vacant a year ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp