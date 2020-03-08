Woman behind the wheel of change

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over the years, women have made giant strides in empowering their lot. What was once considered out of reach is now settled firmly in their grasp. Driving was once such domain.

Back in 1999, many an eyebrow was raised when N Jeyalakshmi took up the profession of corporation mini-lorry, transporting garbage bins, in Tirunelveli corporation.

Ask Jeyalakshmi, who has been working in Thoothukudi corporation since 2004, she would say, it was her father who encouraged her and helped her get a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licence. Though Jeyalakshmi was offered clerical job by corporation officials many a time, she declined it as she said, she wanted to retire from the service as a driver.

"Many times, people had ridiculed my passion, for I drive a garbage vehicle. However, my husband always encourages me", she said.

Talking about her experience, Jeyalakshmi said that many women have drawn inspiration from her and that they all have taken driving license. "However, many end up driving Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) licence and do not take heavy licence as they believe women are meant for lighter jobs. It is my ambition to establish a driving school for women after retiring form the service so that many women could take up driving job," she said.

Now, Jeyalakshmi is not just the only driver in Thoothukudi corporation. Another woman driver,

Kottaiammal (36), is working on temporary basis under Swachh Bharat Mission scheme.

Kottaiammal, who drives a Tata Ace in the North Zone of Thoothukudi corporation, joined the civic body as a conservancy worker two years ago, and later got a licence to drive public vehicles.

She said that she took up the driving job with an aim to better her life as both her parents were also conservancy workers.

Sanitary Officer Hariganesh (North Zone) under whom Kottaiammal works, said that it was he who had asked Kottaiammal to get a 'badge' from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and now, she is a deserving candidate to get a driver's job.

She was appointed as driver for Tata Ace when the post fell vacant a year ago.