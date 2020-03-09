Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus testing lab to come up in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Published: 09th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (File photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has got Centre’s approval to set up a testing lab for coronavirus in Theni district.

It is studying the feasibility of opening more labs in the State, said Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with stakeholders, including immigration, Union Health Ministry, Greater Chennai Corporation Port Trust and airport officials, she said, “Now, we have a testing facility only at King Institute, Guindy or the samples is sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. So, we will set up one more lab in Theni district and will examine the feasibility of identifying more facilities across the State in the coming days.”

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Saudi-returned virus suspect dies in Bengal; total cases now 39

She also said the health department has given instructions to railways and transport department to carry out disinfection works in coaches and buses.

“We also instructed the officials to disinfect public places,”

The secretary also appealed to public to avoid unnecessary travel. “Diabetics and also people with high blood pressure are at a high risk. The health department is working on possibility of capping price of masks and also figuring out requirement in Chennai,” she said.

ALSO READ | Over 52 labs made functional across India for coronavirus testing

Later, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, who held a review meeting on ‘108’ ambulance service campus said, “There is no need for wearing masks in Tamil Nadu. We are not in that situation yet. Just follow hand hygiene. There is no need to panic. Mask is needed only for treating doctors and staff nurses who are in close contact with the infected person. Also, it is advisable for sick people and also people with low immunity.”

