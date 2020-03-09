Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajya Sabha polls: AIADMK names three candidates, TMC's GK Vasan makes the cut

Based on the strength of the ruling party and main opposition DMK, all the six candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday named former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and another senior leader K P Munusamy as its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The ruling party allotted one seat to ally Tamil Maanila Congress and its chief G K Vaasan will be the candidate.

In a party release, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator K Palaniswami named Thambidurai and Munusamy and allotted one seat to the TMC.

The release said Vaasan, chief of TMC, will be the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

On April 2, six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu will retire and the DMK days ago named three nominees including its sitting MP in the upper house, 'Tiruchy' Siva.

Based on the strength of the ruling party and main opposition DMK and their respective allies in the Assembly, all the six candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

Elections will be held on March 26 in the unlikely event of a contest.

