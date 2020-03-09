With the support of people, Vijayakanth will be next CM of Tamil Nadu, says Premalatha

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that "with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu", during the DMDK's International Women's Day held at 16 pillar Mandapam in Thiruparankundram on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering, DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that in 1973, MGR conducted a public meeting here, won the election and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, with the support and blessings of people, DMDK General Secretary participated in the public gathering now expecting the same.

Further, she appealed the gathering, especially the women, to canvas for her success in the upcoming assembly election in 2021 and assured that women have enormous power to achieve anything.

"Due to political vendetta, few political parties are dividing people in the name of CAA, NPR and NRC. DMDK will face the upcoming Municipal election with its alliance parties in April and people of Tamil Nadu need to give great success.

With the support of the people DMDK General Secretary Vijaykanth will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming assembly election 2021," Premalatha said.