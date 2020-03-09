Home States Tamil Nadu

With the support of people, Vijayakanth will be next CM of Tamil Nadu, says Premalatha

She appealed the gathering, especially the women, to canvas for her success in the upcoming assembly election in 2021.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that "with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu", during the DMDK's International Women's Day held at 16 pillar Mandapam in Thiruparankundram on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering, DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that in 1973, MGR conducted a public meeting here,  won the election and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, with the support and blessings of people, DMDK General Secretary participated in the public gathering now expecting the same.

Further, she appealed the gathering, especially the women, to canvas for her success in the upcoming assembly election in 2021 and assured that women have enormous power to achieve anything.

"Due to political vendetta, few political parties are dividing people in the name of CAA, NPR and NRC. DMDK will face the upcoming Municipal election with its alliance parties in April and people of Tamil Nadu need to give great success.

With the support of the people DMDK General Secretary Vijaykanth will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming assembly election 2021," Premalatha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premalatha Vijayakanth DMDK
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp