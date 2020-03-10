Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK picks Vasan for Rajya Sabha poll race

However, within a month, Vasan met Modi in New Delhi on November 6 last and held discussions for about 20 minutes.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speculations on TMC president GK Vasan getting a berth in the Union Council of Ministers revived on Monday with the AIADMK allotting a Rajya Sabha seat to him in the current biennial elections where six MPs have to be elected. There have been rumours that Vasan is being considered for the president post of Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and that he would be made a Union minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendly chat with him at Chennai airport on October 12 last triggered further speculations. However, Vasan said he had called on him only as the leader of an alliance party.

However, within a month, Vasan met Modi in New Delhi on November 6 last and held discussions for about 20 minutes.  This time too, he dismissed the speculations and brushed aside the talks that TMC would be merged with BJP. Now, with Vasan likely to become a Rajya Sabha MP, the speculations have regained momentum.

TMC leaders believe that the BJP would help their party grow in Tamil Nadu in order to weaken Congress. A state functionary of TMC said, “BJP’s main aim is to weaken Congress across the country. If our leader is made a Union Minister, many Congress cadre would desert the party and join us.” TMC is a splinter from Congress. The TMC cadre are also jubilant since despite DMDK making a desperate plea, their party has been allotted the ticket.

Meanwhile, Vasan called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and thanked them for alloting him an RS seat.  Vasan said he would fully utilise this opportunity for working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK nominees
Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, announced that AIADMK deputy coordinator and former Minister KP Munusamy and former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai would be the party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters, “There is no rift between the AIADMK and DMDK over-allotment of Rajya Sabha seat. AIADMK gives opportunities for all alliance parties.”

DMK candidates file nomination
Three Rajya Sabha candidates of DMK, Tiruchi Siva, Anthiyur P Selvarasu and NR Elango, filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election, on Monday. Party president MK Stalin was present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp