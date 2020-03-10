AIADMK picks Vasan for Rajya Sabha poll race

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speculations on TMC president GK Vasan getting a berth in the Union Council of Ministers revived on Monday with the AIADMK allotting a Rajya Sabha seat to him in the current biennial elections where six MPs have to be elected. There have been rumours that Vasan is being considered for the president post of Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and that he would be made a Union minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendly chat with him at Chennai airport on October 12 last triggered further speculations. However, Vasan said he had called on him only as the leader of an alliance party.

However, within a month, Vasan met Modi in New Delhi on November 6 last and held discussions for about 20 minutes. This time too, he dismissed the speculations and brushed aside the talks that TMC would be merged with BJP. Now, with Vasan likely to become a Rajya Sabha MP, the speculations have regained momentum.

TMC leaders believe that the BJP would help their party grow in Tamil Nadu in order to weaken Congress. A state functionary of TMC said, “BJP’s main aim is to weaken Congress across the country. If our leader is made a Union Minister, many Congress cadre would desert the party and join us.” TMC is a splinter from Congress. The TMC cadre are also jubilant since despite DMDK making a desperate plea, their party has been allotted the ticket.

Meanwhile, Vasan called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and thanked them for alloting him an RS seat. Vasan said he would fully utilise this opportunity for working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK nominees

Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, announced that AIADMK deputy coordinator and former Minister KP Munusamy and former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai would be the party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters, “There is no rift between the AIADMK and DMDK over-allotment of Rajya Sabha seat. AIADMK gives opportunities for all alliance parties.”

DMK candidates file nomination

Three Rajya Sabha candidates of DMK, Tiruchi Siva, Anthiyur P Selvarasu and NR Elango, filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election, on Monday. Party president MK Stalin was present on the occasion.