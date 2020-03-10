Sexual harassment charge against BDU faculty

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the euphoria of celebrating and respecting womanhood is yet to settle, a scholar in Bharathidasan University (BDU) accused a guide of sexually harassing her. On Monday, the girl approached the district collector S Sivarasu seeking help.

The 23-year-old student alleged that an assistant professor in the bioinformatics department had touched her inappropriately early this year. When she raised the issue with Vice-Chancellor P Manishankar, he ordered an inquiry by the internal complaints committee. The committee held inquiries from February 3 to 15 but was yet to initiate action against the professor. Nor has it come out with a report, she said.

The Vice Chancellor also suggested to her to work with another guide, and then told her to pursue research in another college. The girl then approached Tiruchy SP who directed her to Thiruverumbur police.. On February 25, a case was registered in the All Women’s Police Station under section 354A of IPC. The girl’s father told reporters on Monday,

“There is no guarantee my daughter will be able to continue her research. We have appealed to the Collector seeking help.” Manishankar was not available for a comment.