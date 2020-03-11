Communal tension: Two autos vandalised in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two more autorickshaws belonging to Hindu and Muslim outfit members were vandalised by bike-borne miscreants on Monday late night in the city. This is the sixth consecutive vehicle assault incident in the past week in the city. According to the police, one auto belongs to Mohammad Sheriff (39), a functionary of a trade union attached with Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

A resident of Thirumoorthy Nagar near Kuniyamuthur in the city, his auto was attacked on Puttuvikky road near Kovaipudur around 11.30 pm. He was reportedly heading towards a house when four unidentified persons came from the opposite direction and pelted the windshield of his auto with stones. On alert, the city police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L Balaji Saravanan reached the spot. The Kuniyamuthur police registered a case and investigating.

Another auto rickshaw, owned by a BJP trade union functionary, was damaged by unidentified men in the same locality. Karthik (26) of Ganga Nagar near Kuniyamuthur lodged a complaint with Kuniyamuthur police, who registered the case and investigating.

Two held

Meanwhile, the city police arrested two persons on Tuesday, for allegedly vandalizing two parked vehicles belonging to a Muslim trader on Monday in the city. According to the police, there was no communal motive behind the incident as they damaged the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The arrested persons were identified as N Laddu Manikandan alias Manikandan (36), a resident of Kempatty colony, and P RanjithKumar (47), a resident of Vysial Street near Town Hall in the city. The police said the duo, along with another two persons damaged a car and a load vehicle belonging to Ismail, a trader from Chetty street in the city.

HM protest on Wednesday

Condemning the attack on the Hindu Munnani office and the police for failing to arrest the miscreants, who assaulted its functionary on March 5, BJP and other Hindu organisations would protest in front of the TANGEDCO office near Tatabad on Wednesday evening, said Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam on Tuesday. Representatives of several Hindu organisations boycotted the peace committee meeting chaired by Collector K Rajamani on Tuesday evening.