Duck carcasses in river trigger bird flu panic in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Panic gripped the residents of Agaram on Tuesday after a few Villupuram-based breeders threw the carcasses of 51 disease-infected ducks into Chitraru river. On information, surgeons of Nettur Veterinary Dispensary extracted tissue samples from the 51 duck carcasses and sent for lab test.

Speaking to TNIE, Veterinary Surgeon Ramaselvam, whose team rushed to the spot after being alerted by the public, said the ducks might have died two days ago. He added that the samples were sent to a lab in Namakkal.

Nettur Primary Health Centre Inspector Gangatharan said, “The breeders brought the birds to Agaram as the birds would eat the scattered paddy grains from the harvested paddy fields. As the ducks died due to some disease, they were thrown into the river. We are planning to fine them.” Meanwhile, the government has set up 26 camps along TN-Kerala border to check bird flu outbreak.