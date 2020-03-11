Eight months after Tamilisai's departure, TN BJP gets Dalit face as new president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly eight months, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has got a new president. BJP national president JP Nadda appointed L Murugan, Vice Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), as the president of the state BJP with immediate effect.

The post had been vacant since August 1 last year when former president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Governor of Telangana.

Murugan has an LLB (BL) from Dr Ambedkar Government Law College, Chennai. He did his Masters in International Law and International Organs from the University of Madras. Murugan also has a Post Graduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights.

Murugan is the second leader from the Dalit community to become the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP after SP Kirubanithi who held the post 20 years ago.

