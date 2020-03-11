‘Form panel to prevent student suicides’

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged the state government to constitute expert panels at colleges and universities to curb suicide among students as the State stands second in student suicides as per a report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan stated that the NCRB report placed Tamil Nadu on number two spot in student suicides as 4,552 such incidents were reported in the State between 2014 and 2018.
