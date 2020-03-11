Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of testing kits delays inspection of fish for formalin use

Despite major crackdowns in two Tamil Nadu cities in the past 12 days and an advisory from the government, officials are yet to start inspections of formalin-laced fish in a coastal districts.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Inspection of fish for the presence of formalin content is yet to start in Nagapattinam district due to lack of testing kits. Despite major crackdowns in two Tamil Nadu cities in the past 12 days and an advisory from the government, officials are yet to start inspections for export and sale of formalin-laced fish in a coastal district like Nagapattinam. Officials cited low stocks of testing kits for the delay.

The longer tests are delayed, the better the opportunity for offenders to get away scot-free. A senior Food Safety department official said, “We do not have the required number of kits to test for formalin lacing. We will start inspections in markets, distribution and exporting points within a week as soon as we get the kits.”

Around two tonnes of rotten and formalin-laced fish were seized from Madurai’s renowned Karimedu Market on the night of February 28. The Food Safety and Fisheries departments were instructed to conduct Statewide inspections for the use of formalin. Not long after, around 500 kg of rotten and formalin-laced fish were seized from Ukkadam Market in Coimbatore on March 5.

Formaldehyde, also known as formalin, is used as a preservative to slow the decay of fish but can cause adverse effects on health after such fish are consumed. The presence of formalin can be detected either through lab or spot tests. A spot test is possible with availability of a rapid detection kit containing a chemical reagent, a set of testing strips and colour charts.

“The Food Safety department should have had the kits in hand, but they do not. So, we ordered for the kits from Bengaluru a few days ago. We can start as soon as they arrive. Ten such kits are sufficient for the moment,” said a senior Fisheries department official.

The drive is yet to kick off in coastal districts like Nagapattinam, which supplies seafood to other delta districts like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur and central districts such as Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai and Karur. Squid, mackerel, rays and tuna are exported. “Ensuring food safety should not be ignored or delayed in a coastal district like Nagapattinam. Consumers deserve to know their food is safe,” said G Aravind Kumar, secretary, Tamil Nadu Nugarvor Paathukaapu Kuzhu.

