Speculation rife as Rajinikanth asks fan club leaders to meet him on Thursday

A few sources said the meeting could be about appointing a few new state-level functionaries for the fan club in order to structurally reorganise it before converting it into a political party.

Published: 11th March 2020 07:01 PM

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has called district secretaries of his fan club to assemble in Chennai for a meeting on Thursday. This will be the second such meeting in a month which is very unusual for the actor who rarely meets his fan club members. 

Amidst speculations that the actor will announce the launch of a political party, a few senior functionaries the New Indian Express spoke to said there is no such plan.

Reliable sources in the fan club - Rajini Makkal Mandram - said that the district secretaries received phone call from the actor's office on Wednesday morning asking them to assemble at Raghavendra Marriage hall at Kodambakkam at 8.30 am on Thursday for a consultative meeting.

A few sources said the meeting could be about appointing a few new state-level functionaries for the fan club in order to structurally reorganise it before converting it into a political party. "Presently there are only district-level functionaries and they are finding it difficult to handle differences of opinion," said a source.

