Coronavirus: AIADMK MPs meet Jaishankar, seek repatriation of TN fishermen stranded in Iran

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of AIADMK MPs met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday and sought his intervention in the quick repatriation of 592 fishermen from Kanyakumari who are languishing in Iran due to coronavirus threat.

Tamil Nadu government's special representative here N Thalavai Sundaram, who led the delegation, later told reporters that the minister promised them that his ministry would put in place additional staff to monitor and ensure the repatriation of the fishermen.

The delegation also sought food, medical and water facilities to the affected fishermen, who went to Iran for fishing, and are now being kept in three islands of that country after the coronavirus outbreak, Sundaram said.

Priests from some local churches in Kanyakumari district were also part of the delegation.

The delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard, said Soosai Antony, a priest from Kottar.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha members A Navaneethakrishnan, Vijila Sathyananth, R Vaithilingam and N Chandrasegharan, among others were part of the delegation.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier this month taken up with the Centre the issue of over 300 stranded fishermen from the state in Iran and sought steps for their immediate evacuation.

According to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, 450-odd Indians, including fishermen from Tamil Nadu, were working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports.