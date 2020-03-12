Entry of cruise vessels banned till March 31

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 scare has hit businesses across the globe and the State is no different. One of the busiest container handling ports, the Chennai Port, is also feeling the heat and has reported anywhere between 1,000-2,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) fall in business, which port chairman P Ravindran, attributes to the virus. B Vimal, senior deputy traffic manager, said a vessel from China has not arrived.

Kamarajar Port Chairman Sunil Paliwal said, “Coal trade has not been impacted nor has the export of car and engineering goods.” Meanwhile, Union Shipping Ministry has banned arrival of cruise vessels till March 31. However, there is no clamp on passenger vessels operating from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Railways held desk

Southern Railway has set up help desk at Central and Egmore stations, a railway spokesman said. This comes after a circular issued by board on ways to prevent COVID-19 by disinfecting coaches and platforms.