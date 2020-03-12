STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven injured as fishers come to blows over banned nets

The simmering tension between fishing groups in Nagapattinam district erupted in clashes mid-sea on Tuesday leaving at least seven persons injured.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

The fibreglass boat fishers from Vellapallam who were allegedly injured in the rampage by Keechankuppam mechanized boat fishers and were being brought to Nagapattinam General hospital on Tuesday night. (Photo | R Shreevardhan, Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service
NAGAPATTINAM: As the annual fishing ban gets near, the desperation for fishers to exploit fish using banned nets is becoming ever more evident. The clash broke out between Keechankuppam fishers and Vellapallam fishers around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The simmering tension between fishing groups in Nagapattinam district erupted in clashes mid-sea on Tuesday leaving at least seven persons injured. Four fibreglass boat fishers were allegedly missing.

Two fibreglass boats were damaged, seven fishermen injured, and four allegedly were abducted in a mechanised boat in a conflict between the mechanised boat from Keechankuppam, and fibreglass boat fishers from Vellapallam allegedly over the use of purse seine fishing.“Our men were fishing a few nautical miles from Vellapallam. A mechanised boat from Keechankuppam was using purse seine in our waters. They were pulling everything from the waters adjacent to us. Our men objected. They rammed their mechanised boat at us, and sank our boats,” said  R Steepan Raj, a fisher, from Vellapallam.

A police official said, “We are uncertain of how the crash happened, but we have taken the complaints of Vellapallam fishers, as six fishers were injured and four are missing.”N Prasanth (19), S Ananthavelu  (23), D Vijay  (26), S Muthuvelu s (50), S Dinesh s (25)  A Muruganantham (25) fell into the sea but were pulled into the boats by their colleagues.

Fishermen in Vellapallam, who primarily are into fibreglass boat fishing, had agreed in a panchayat-level meeting to allow purse seine fishing of mechanised boats as the villages like Keechankuppam stated that they have invested in buying those nets – thus both ignoring that the net was completely banned by the government. Vellapallam And Vedaranyam Taluk Villages to at least shorten the length of the kilometres-long purse seine nets.

However, Vellapallam fishers were treated to the sight of purse seine nets and sweeping the entire waters a few nautical miles away from the shore on Tuesday afternoon. Abuses flew from both sides. The irked Keechankuppam fishers allegedly chased and rammed their mechanised boat into a couple of fibreglass boats of Vellapallam. The drowned boats remained capsized in the waters at the time of this report.

The Vellapallam fishers allege that Keechankuppam fishers pulled four of their men namely P Pugazh, N Senthil,  K Kavi and T Jayasuriya, who were struggling in the waters into their mechanised boat, only to hand them a sound thrashing on board. They were later released after elders from Akkaraipettai chief panchayat and Keechankuppam village have gone to the sea to convince them to release them and not to contradict more legal action.

The six injured fishers were rushed to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital for treatment. A fisher named Ajith from Akkaraipettai was also admitted later. Meanwhile, roadblocks and protests broke out near Vellapallam near Vedaranyam by the outraged Vellapallam fishers on Tuesday evening.
The Marine police has registered cases against both groups under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 294b (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with deadly weapons), 506(2)(criminal intimidation),  307 (attempt to murder) and under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act  
Marine Police and Fisheries Department investigations are underway.
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen clash Tamil Nadu banned nets
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp